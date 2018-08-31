HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Texans rookie running back Terry Swanson rushed for a 37-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to lift the Texans to a 14-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys in their preseason finale Thursday night.

The undrafted rookie running back out of Toledo, who served as an understudy to the Chiefs' Kareem Hunt in college, found a hole with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to put the Texans up two scores. Swanson finished with 69 yards on 17 carries.

Both teams rested their starters.

Houston took a 7-3 lead in the first quarter after third-round pick safety Justin Reid intercepted Cooper Rush's pass to set up a 4-yard touchdown run by Alfred Blue. Blue, competing for the backup job behind Lamar Miller, rushed for 18 yards on four carries, while Troymaine Pope rushed for 21 yards on five carries.

The Cowboys scored on two field goals from backup kicker Brett Maher, one on their opening drive from 57 yards and one late in the fourth quarter from 41.

Photos: Texans host Cowboys in final preseason game

Photos: Texans host Cowboys in final preseason game
01 / 26
Houston Texans defensive back Justin Reid (38) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
02 / 26
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) throws the ball with fans before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
03 / 26
Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) looks on from the sideline during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
04 / 26
Houston Texans mascot Toro sits on the edge of the stands during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
05 / 26
Houston Texans wide receiver Bruce Ellington (12) runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Tre'Von Johnson (58) attempts to make a tackle during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
06 / 26
Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Miller (13) makes a reception as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Donovan Olumba (32) defends during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
07 / 26
Houston Texans quarterback Joe Webb (5) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
08 / 26
Houston Texans defensive back Dee Virgin (34) celebrates a tackle during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
09 / 26
Houston Texans defensive back Dee Virgin (34) intercepts a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Mekale McKay (19) during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
10 / 26
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lance Lenoir (14) makes a reception as Houston Texans defensive back Dee Virgin (34) defends during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
11 / 26
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks on from the sideline during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
12 / 26
Houston Texans quarterback Joe Webb (5) looks for an open receiver during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
13 / 26
Houston Texans defensive back Dee Virgin (34) and linebacker Kennan Gilchrist (47) celebrate after a defensive play during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
14 / 26
Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Miller (13) makes a reception as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Donovan Olumba (32) defends during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
15 / 26
Houston Texans running back Terry Swanson (42) runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys defensive back Duke Thomas (26) defends during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
16 / 26
Houston Texans defensive end Nick Thurman (68) leaps to defend against a pass from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (7) during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
17 / 26
Houston Texans quarterback Brandon Weeden (3) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
18 / 26
Houston Texans running back Alfred Blue (28) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
19 / 26
Houston Texans running back Alfred Blue (28) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
20 / 26
Houston Texans quarterback Brandon Weeden (3) is brought down by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Justin March-Lillard (53) during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
21 / 26
A fan poses for a picture before a game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
22 / 26
Dallas Cowboys running back Darius Jackson (44) runs with the ball as Houston Texans defensive back Dee Virgin (34) defends during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
23 / 26
Houston Texans quarterback Brandon Weeden (3) looks up as he walks off the field during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
24 / 26
Houston Texans quarterback Brandon Weeden (3) calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
25 / 26
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (7) looks for an open receiver during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
26 / 26
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) looks to throw a ball before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Texans backup quarterback Brandon Weeden started and went 3 for 9 for 22 yards. Behind Weeden, Joe Webb went 11 for 18 for 136 yards.

Rush played the entire first half and some of the third quarter, finishing 14 of 25 for 83 yards and two interceptions. Behind Rush, Mike White went 13 for 21 for 118 yards.

The two Texas teams will have a regular-season rematch in Houston in Week 5 on "Sunday Night Football." Dallas leads the series 3-1 and has won the last three meetings since the Texans won their first-ever matchup in their inaugural game in 2002.

Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott served as a team captain during the coin toss, even wearing his helmet. Before kickoff, however, Prescott put his helmet away and immediately exchanged his cleats for sneakers to settle in as a sideline spectator.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who didn't play during the preseason, said at halftime he's excited to get back on the field.

"Camp is long, the preseason is long, but there is nothing like that first game when the lights come on for real," Elliott said.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson also wore sneakers, even fashioning a makeshift bandana out of a towel. While many Texans starters wore baseball caps on the sideline, nose tackle D.J. Reader stood out with a gray bucket hat.

NATIONAL ANTHEM

No players from the Cowboys or the Texans kneeled during the national anthem.

PUNTING BATTLE

With veteran punter Shane Lechler in a battle with rookie Trevor Daniel, the Texans alternated punts and placekick holding responsibilities. After Daniel excelled in the first half, he punted one out of bounds that went just 30 yards. Lechler followed with a booming 61-yard punt to the Dallas 20-yard line.

MANCZ GETS EXTENSION

The Texans signed starting center Greg Mancz to a two-year contract extension on Thursday. Mancz, an undrafted free agent out of Toledo in 2015, played 10 games, starting seven, in 2017. Houston used a second-round tender on Mancz in the offseason and will pay him $1.907 million this season.

INJURIES

No injuries were announced during the game.

NEXT UP

Cowboys (0-4): open their season at the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 9.

Texans (3-1): visit the New England Patriots for their season opener on Sept. 9.

___

