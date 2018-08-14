The first day of school is always memorable, but first day of school pictures – mmm not always.

We’ve got some tips to make sure you guys do it right.

It’s doesn’t matter if you’re shooting with DLSR camera like the pros or a cell phone, you can still get that money shot.

First off, you want some props. It’ll make your pictures pop.

Now let’s get technical. First you want to find even lighting. The best place is take go outside in the shade.

And avoid putting kids directly on a wall. Just move them a few feet forward. You’re going to get a better shot.

And you should try out different angles to pick the right one.

And last tip, take a step back, zoom in a bit and don’t forget to smile.

