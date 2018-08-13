Have you finished your back-to-school shopping yet? All those supplies can add up to a pretty big bill.

These days getting these supplies is less of a shopping experience and more of a scavenger hunt.

“Very hard, it’s a headache, there’s so many aisles, so much stuff on the list,” one parent told us.

And these lists are lengthy. It’s why some school districts like Conroe ISD offer parents a way out.

“The bundles more convenient,” one parent said.

The bad news – it’s going to cost you – a little more than $80, or you can try and hunt for these things yourself.

But is worth it? To find, out we’re going to shop using Conroe ISD’s first-grade shopping list.

Now this whole process took about an hour, and now we’re about to find out how much this all comes out to.

The total is $55.79. Not bad, but if time is money, there’s always the school bundle option.

