HOUSTON - The Greater Houston area schools return to class beginning on August 15, 2018 while others begin later in the month.

It's time to prepare to make sure your children are ready for the academic year. Here's a quick check-list to ensure your children are ready for their first day of school this year.

First Day of School

Tax Free Weekend

Texas Tax-Free weekend kicks off August 10–12. Families with school age children find this to be the perfect opportunity to purchase new clothing, sneakers, snacks, supplies and everything else they need for the school year.

VISIT: 2018 Tax Free Weekend

New to your District?

Parents with students who are new to a School District should use the New Student Online Registration prior to the start of the school year. You can usually find additional information about enrolling your student on the District's Enrollment page.

Back-to-School Activities

Contact your local school for information about specific back-to-school events and athletics taking place throughout the year.

FREE Back-To-School Vaccinations

The Children’s Museum of Houston offers free immunizations every Thursday in August.

Children, 6 weeks to 18 years of age, who need immunizations will have the opportunity to receive free vaccinations. Committed to creating a community of healthy children, Texas Children’s Mobile Clinic Program will administer back-to-school vaccinations to the first 150 children to arrive every Thursday Free Family Night in August at the Children’s Museum of Houston.

To qualify, parents and guardians will need their child’s immunization records. All required school vaccines will be provided except for TB Test or flu. No need to pre-register.

Required Immunizations

Below are the 2018-19 Texas minimum state vaccine requirements for students grades K–12.

Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis1 (DTaP/DTP/DT/Td/Tdap) - for K – 6th grade: 5 doses of diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine; 1 dose must have been received on or after the 4th birthday. However, 4 doses meet the requirement if the 4th dose was received on or after the 4th birthday. For students aged 7 years and older, 3 doses meet the requirement if 1 dose was received on or after the 4th birthday. For 7th grade: 1 dose of Tdap is required if at least 5 years have passed since the last dose of tetanus-containing vaccine. For 8th – 12th grade: 1 dose of Tdap is required when 10 years have passed since the last dose of tetanus-containing vaccine. Td is acceptable in place of Tdap if a medical contraindication to pertussis exists.

Polio1 - for K – 12th grade: 4 doses of polio; 1 dose must be received on or after the 4th birthday. However, 3 doses meet the requirement if the 3rd dose was received on or after the 4th birthday.

Measles, Mumps, and Rubella1, 2 (MMR) - for K – 12th grade: 2 doses are required, with the 1st dose received on or after the 1st birthday. Students vaccinated prior to 2009 with 2 doses of measles and one dose each of rubella and mumps satisfy this requirement.

Hepatitis B2 - For students aged 11 – 15 years, 2 doses meet the requirement if adult hepatitis B vaccine (Recombivax®) was received. Dosage (10 mcg /1.0 mL) and type of vaccine (Recombivax®) must be clearly documented. If Recombivax® was not the vaccine received, a 3-dose series is required.

Varicella1, 2, 3 - the 1st dose of varicella must be received on or after the 1st birthday. For K – 12th grade: 2 doses are required.

Meningococcal1 (MCV4) - for 7th – 12th grade, 1 dose of quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine is required on or after the student’s 11th birthday. Note: If a student received the vaccine at 10 years of age, this will satisfy the requirement.

Hepatitis A1, 2 - the 1st dose of hepatitis A must be received on or after the 1st birthday. For K – 9th grade: 2 doses are required.

New in 2018

Fort Bend ISD report cards are going online. Beginning with the 2018-19 school year, Fort Bend ISD will no longer print and mail progress reports and report cards. Parents will be able to access their student’s grades through Family Access and will be notified via email when they are available to view.

For the 2018-2019 school year, Crosby ISD will not be requiring mesh or clear backpacks at any of our campuses. They will be considering the option for future years, but would like to have more data to weigh the pros and cons of such a policy.

Athletics

School athletics programs drive healthy student competition, reinforces curricular programs, promotes the spirit of sportsmanship, teaches self-discipline and respect for authority, and provides opportunities for students to be social outside of the classroom.

General School Supply Lists

Backpack

Ear Buds

Flash Drive

Calculator

Pencils, Pens, Pencil Sharpener

Colored Pencils, Markers, Highlighters

Glue Sticks, Scotch Tape

Scissors, Ruler

Index Cards, Post-it Notes

Hand Sanitizer, Kleenex, Pocket Tissues

Folders, Sheet Protectors, Folders with Pockets

Dividers, Folders

Lunch Box, Thermos, Plastic Containers, Drink Container

Small Umbrella

Art Smock

Washable Markers

