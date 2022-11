Police said the boyfriend was not impaired or intoxicated and called it a "tragic" accident.

HOUSTON — A 1-year-old is dead after she was accidentally run over Saturday in the driveway of a northwest Houston home.

This happened on Oak Shadows Drive near Bertellis Lane.

Houston police said the mother's boyfriend was backing out of the driveway of the home when he accidentally ran over the baby girl.

She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Police said the boyfriend was not impaired or intoxicated and called it a "tragic" accident.