4-month-old baby accidentally run over by her mom has died, Liberty County sheriff says

The baby girl was sitting in a swing in the yard when the tragic accident happened, according to the LCSO.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — There’s a heartbreaking update to a story we first told you about in mid-November.

A 4-month-old baby who was accidentally run over by her mom on Nov. 13 has died, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

They say the baby girl was sitting in a swing in the yard when the tragic accident happened in the Plum Grove area.

Investigators said it appears the mother put the car in drive and accidentally drove forward. The infant was rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital with severe head injuries.

She died two weeks later.