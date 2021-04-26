x
Baby from The Woodlands now heading to Italy for life-saving treatment

Thanks to you, the Rasberry family has raised a half-million dollars for the gene therapy treatment to save baby Ollie's life.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A few months ago, we introduced you to a family from The Woodlands, desperately trying to raise enough money for a life-saving gene-replacement therapy for Ollie.

Thanks to you, the Rasberry family raised a half-million dollars to go to Italy for the treatment.

On Monday, Ollie and his mom, Victoria, were getting on a plane and are heading to Italy. They’ll be there for five months. It won’t be easy.

But now Ollie has the chance he needs.

Ollie has Metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), a rare and fatal disease. His big sister, Addi, has it, too. She is 5 years old, and the disease has already progressed rapidly in her. Life expectancy for a child living with their form of MLD is between 5 and 10 years old.

