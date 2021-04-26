Baby from The Woodlands now heading to Italy for life-saving treatment

Thanks to you, the Rasberry family has raised a half-million dollars for the gene therapy treatment to save baby Ollie's life.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A few months ago, we introduced you to a family from The Woodlands, desperately trying to raise enough money for a life-saving gene-replacement therapy for Ollie.

Thanks to you, the Rasberry family raised a half-million dollars to go to Italy for the treatment.

On Monday, Ollie and his mom, Victoria, were getting on a plane and are heading to Italy. They’ll be there for five months. It won’t be easy.

But now Ollie has the chance he needs.