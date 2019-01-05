HOUSTON — A 10-month-old boy is expected to survive after he wandered from his home and nearly drowned in a backyard lily pond Tuesday evening, police said.

Police told KHOU 11 Reporter Brett Buffington that the baby was not breathing when first responders arrived on scene.

Paramedics did CPR on the boy while on the way to the hospital and by the time they got there, the baby was breathing and crying.

Police are trying to figure out how this incident happened, but say more than likely it was an accident.

