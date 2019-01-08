HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a little boy was found in the middle of a street in the Sharpstown area early Thursday.

The 18-month-old was found around 4 a.m. on Ranchester near Bellwood.

Police said three men who were on their way to work spotted the little boy crying in the roadway. They stopped their car and picked up the child before calling for help.

Police at the scene tell KHOU 11 that EMS responded to check out the child, and he appeared to be okay.

It’s not yet confirmed how the child ended up in the road.

About three hours after the child was found, police confirmed the boy's family members were located. They live in an apartment complex next to the road.

A young aunt and uncle told KHOU 11 they were asleep when the child was found.

At this time it's not clear if the boy will be immediately returned to family members. Texas Child Protective Services has been called as the investigation continues, police say.

