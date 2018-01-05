HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a man dropped off a 9-month-old at a fire station in southwest Houston Monday evening.

According to officials, the man is the father of the toddler but does not have custody. The man reportedly took the child from their grandmother, who is the child's legal guardian.

Houston Fire Department officials said the man left with the baby from the grandmother's house while she was tending to other kids. Officials said the father then drove to the fire station on the 7200 block of Cook Road and left the baby with firefighters.

The man asked a firefighter if it's true that firefighters take children. The firefighter said yes. The firefighter took the baby and asked the man was he coming back. The man walked away without responding, said HFD.

Th man came back later and dropped off a car seat, then left again.

The Houston Police Department was called to investigate the situation.

Thirty minutes later, the grandmother figured out what was going on and she went to the fire station to explain. She told police she was the legal guardian and the baby was taken without her knowing after she gave the baby a bath. She claims she spoke with her son earlier and told him he needed to take care of his child.

HPD released the child back to the grandmother, according to officials. The child was not hurt, according to officials.

It's unclear at this time if the child's father will be charged. The investigation is ongoing.

