Axelrad hosting 'pay-what-you-can' drive-in rooftop concert

HOUSTON — In a world of social distancing, Axelrad has decided to host a drive-in concert live from their rooftop.

The event will happen May 23. Houston-based band Flower Graves, with opening act El Lago, will perform on top of the Axelrad building. Their music will broadcast via FM transmitter to guests in their cars.

“We’re providing an opportunity for music fans who miss attending concerts to get their fix while bars and music venues are closed,” said Axelrad partner Adam Brackman. “We’re committed to providing a safe and secure environment to accomplish this and believe that the concept of a drive-in concert allows us to adhere to the current social distancing guidelines and sanitation regulations while creating a way to give work to some of the struggling musicians living in Houston.”

Only 75 parking spaces/tickets are available.

Tickers are a pay-what-you-can price, with proceeds going directly to the bands, Axelrad staff, and a portion going to the Houston Arts Alliance and the Houston Music Foundation.

The concert will run for 2 hours -- between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Guests will be able to check in at 6:30 p.m. at Axelrad's front gate off Alabama Street where they will be assigned a parking spit and given the FM signal to tune in.

Attendees are encouraged to remain in their vehicles during the concert, however portable toilets will be available within the parking lot. Attendees are also encouraged to wear masks or face coverings.

