HOUSTON - Dr. Mark Hausknecht died of three gun shot wounds to the head, torso and upper left extremity, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Dr. Mark Hausknecht

His death has officially been ruled a homicide.

The renowned cardiologist was shot and killed on Friday while riding a bike in the Medical Center. The suspect in the shooting was also on a bike at the time and is still on the run.

The Houston Police Department released surveillance photos in hopes of catching the killer.

On Saturday, HPD also released a composite sketch of the suspect.

Houston police have released new video that shows the suspect who gunned down a prominent cardiologist in the Texas Medical Center on Friday. (HPD)
Witnesses described him as a white or Hispanic male, possibly 30 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches with a slender build, police said.

He wore a tan baseball cap, sunglasses and was clean shaven, according to police.

There will be a memorial service at First Presbyterian Church, 5300 Main Street, on Saturday, July 28, at 10 a.m. Read his obituary here on Legacy.com.

Photos: Houston police release scene photos from doctor's killing

Photos: Houston police release scene photos from doctor's killing
Two days after a cardiologist was shot to death in the Medical Center, police are releasing scene photos in hopes of catching the shooter.
The doctor headed north at 6700 Main and crossed into the W. Holcombe intersection. In the last photo, the shooter is seen headed west on Southgate Boulevard toward Travis Street.

