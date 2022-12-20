60 cars inside high-end automotive shop when fire starts in SW Houston

HOUSTON — At least 60 cars were inside a high-end automotive garage that caught fire Tuesday morning, the Houston Fire Department said.
The fire started around 4 a.m. at Uptown Automotive on Mapleridge Street near Elm Street. The business services antique and classic cars, according to HFD Cpt. Sedrick Robinett.
Because of the number of cars and four 50-gallon drums of oil inside, firefighters had to stay outside the building while putting the fire out.
The business was closed when the fire started, and the arson unit was called in to help determine the cause.
No one was injured.
According to Uptown Automotive’s website, the auto body and repair shop provides maintenance, general repairs, tires, brake, transmission service, suspension work, bodywork, paint repair, and accident repairs.