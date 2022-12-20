60 cars inside high-end automotive shop when fire starts in SW Houston

Uptown Automotive services antique and classic cars.

HOUSTON — At least 60 cars were inside a high-end automotive garage that caught fire Tuesday morning, the Houston Fire Department said.

The fire started around 4 a.m. at Uptown Automotive on Mapleridge Street near Elm Street. The business services antique and classic cars, according to HFD Cpt. Sedrick Robinett.

Because of the number of cars and four 50-gallon drums of oil inside, firefighters had to stay outside the building while putting the fire out.

@HoustonFire is currently on scene performing extinguishment efforts after receiving reports of a building on fire at 6511 Mapleridge. No FF or civilian injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) December 20, 2022

The business was closed when the fire started, and the arson unit was called in to help determine the cause.

No one was injured.

@HoustonFire is currently on scene performing extinguishment efforts after receiving reports of a structure on fire at 2314 Edwards St. Arson is enroute. No FF or civilian injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) December 20, 2022