HOUSTON — HOUSTON - A young woman found stuffed into a recycling bin inside a man's bedroom has been identified.

Medical examiners say the woman is Irene Yemitan, and her cause of death was strangulation.

Alex Akpan, 24, was arrested last week after Yemitan's body was found in his house in the 9600 block of Wellsworth Dr. in far west Harris County. He was charged with tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors said charges against Akpan will be upgraded if the autopsy determines she was murdered.

They asked for a $100,000 high-risk bond saying Akpan poses a threat to the community and could be a flight risk. But he was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

