Austin Water lifts citywide boil water notice

The utility provider lifted the notice Tuesday night, the fourth night after first issuing the notice.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Water has lifted the city-wide boil water notice it first issued Saturday night after getting the green light from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

All Austin Water customers can resume using tap water without boiling it before use.

However, the utility provider said residents should flush household pipes, ice makers and water fountains before using the water for drinking or cooking. Austin Water recommends:

Running all cold water faucets for one minute

Make and discard three batches of ice to flush ice makers

Run water softeners through regeneration cycle

If water looks cloudy after flushing plumbing lines, customers are asked to call Austin Water at 512-972-1000 to report the issue.

The boil notice was issued late Saturday after Austin Water discovered “an internal treatment process issued that resulted in high turbidity” at the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant. Water use restrictions were also put in place and were lifted Monday evening.

"The boil water notice has been lifted and customers can resume use of their tap water for consumption," said Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros on Tuesday night. "Austin Water will immediately begin a thorough review of the incident and will implement any necessary process improvements to avoid operator errors in the future."

"Thank you for your patience," said Mayor Steve Adler. "We should not be dealing with frequent water boils, and we all have questions. The Council will be meeting next week so that the city manager can answer questions for us and the public. We need to be confident that this won’t happen again."

Meszaros told KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski on Sunday morning that officials believe the boil water notice may have been the result of human error but cautioned that information is preliminary.

He said that the issue appears to "a staff operations issue" and "how we operate the plant."

"We will go through a review of our data and interview people and do other steps to see what happened with the operations," he said. "I don't want to speculate on details until we go through that process."

The incident did not have to do with the recent winter storm that moved through the area earlier this week, and Meszaros said the timing between the storm and the incident was a coincidence.

The boil water notice has triggered a demand for answers among Austin City Council members, who are now seeking a meeting with water officials to explain what exactly happened leading up to the notice.

Austin Mayor Pro Tem Alison Alter and five other councilmembers are calling for an external audit of the utility provider.

“I’m calling for an external audit of Austin Water to address what happened this weekend and the pattern of water quality challenges in recent years,” Alter said on Twitter.

The notice was the city's third in five years. The first city-wide boil water notice ever occurred in 2018 following a flood event. The utility also issued a notice last year during the February winter storm.

