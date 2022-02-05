Austin Water issues precautionary boil notice for all customers, enacts water restrictions

The utility provider is hosting water distribution events for residents as the boil notice "will be over in a couple of days."

AUSTIN, Texas — A city-wide precautionary boil water notice has been issued for all Austin Water customers, the utility provider announced late Saturday.

Any water used from plumbing systems should be boiled before drinking or cooking with it according to the City's boil guidelines, Austin Water said.

Austin Water's Ullrich Water Treatment Plant is currently out of service due to "an internal treatment process issue that resulted in high turbidity within the plant," a release from the utility provider stated. Crews are reportedly working diligently to address the issue and restore operations at the plant.

Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros provided an update on the situation during a Saturday night press conference. He said the issue arose when the Ullrich plant experienced a "treatment process upset" that resulted in a spike in the water's turbidity.

Meszaros said water turbidity is a measure of the water's clarity, with higher turbidity meaning that the water appears murkier.

He said the company has been working with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality throughout the day regarding the turbidity spike, which led to the decision to issue the boil notice Saturday night. Meszaros said the spike is a "low level" event with no water contamination reported at this time.

"We have no indication that there's a contamination," he said. "This was a very short term event, internal process water, very low risk, but regulations are regulations and we have to do this boil water notice."

The incident did not have to do with the recent winter storm that moved through the area earlier this week, and Meszaros said the timing between the storm and the incident was a coincidence.

"This did not have to do with the winter storm. We were through that event and actually were feeling pretty celebratory that everything went well and then today we had this event," he said. "Nothing suggests that this is related to the winter storm."

The incident itself had to do with an internal process at the plant and not any issue with the river water, Meszaros clarified. Other systems at the plant are still functioning at this time, including the disinfection system, and the Ullrich plant is being cleaned and getting ready to restart operations.

Austin Water will hold water distribution events in the coming days, with two distribution sites open now, Meszaros said. One is open at the Glen Bell Service Center located at 3907 S. Industrial Drive and another at the North Service Center at 901 Koenig Lane. More distribution sites are expected to open Sunday.

City of Austin Mayor Steve Adler said the issue "will be over in a couple of days" in a statement.

"We all need to do our part when something like this happens, and we will. We can also be frustrated, as I am, that there's yet another situation to deal with," Mayor Steve Adler said in a release. "We can be thankful, too, that the situation was noticed quickly and steps taken, any public health risk is very, very small, and we're much better prepared right now with equipment and supplies as we open water distribution stations. It appears this will be over in a couple of days, and the city will keep everyone informed along the way. Please help your neighbors."

Austin Water is maintaining water service to customers by increasing water production at Davis and Handcox Water Treatment Plants and by "carefully managing pumping" within the network of water pipelines. No power disruptions have occurred at drinking water plants, the provider said.

Meszaros issued emergency water use restrictions starting at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

With restrictions now in place, customers are asked to cut down on indoor water use as much as possible and all outdoor water use is prohibited until further notice, according to the release.

During this time residential customers may not:

Use water for irrigation or testing of irrigation equipment.

Wash vehicles, including at commercial car wash facilities.

Wash pavement or other surfaces.

Add water to a pool or spa.

Conduct foundation watering.

Operate an ornamental fountain or pond, other than aeration necessary to support aquatic life.

Meanwhile, commercial customers are required to reduce water use unless needed for health and safety. Manufacturing customers, specifically those that use an average of over 100,000 gallons per day, are asked to reduce water use as much as possible.

During this time commercial customers may not use water for irrigation or conduct commercial car washing.

The boil water notice and emergency water use restrictions are in effect for retail customers of Austin Water Wholesale Districts and utilities including:

Night Hawk

Travis County WCID 10

Windermere

Creedmoor-Maha WSC

Morningside

Rivercrest

San Leanna

Marsha WSC

Wells Branch MUD

Northtown MUD

Manor

Rollingwood

Sunset Valley

High Valley

Mid-Tex Utilities

North Austin MUD 1

