Missing woman last seen on Mother's Day found, Austin police say

The Austin PD said the day after she went missing that she has been found.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said May 11 that a missing woman has been found. 

Police previously said Iliana Salinas, who is about 30 years old, was last seen on Sunday, May 10, at 8 a.m. at her home in the 4900 block of Menchaca Road. She was reported missing at 11:50 a.m. Sunday.

She has since been found, the APD said at around 9 a.m. Monday.

