Missing woman last seen on Mother's Day found, Austin police say

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said May 11 that a missing woman has been found.
Police previously said Iliana Salinas, who is about 30 years old, was last seen on Sunday, May 10, at 8 a.m. at her home in the 4900 block of Menchaca Road. She was reported missing at 11:50 a.m. Sunday.
She has since been found, the APD said at around 9 a.m. Monday.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Food trucks find new success in neighborhoods, apartment complexes after cancellations from COVID-19
Elon Musk says Tesla to move headquarters to Texas 'immediately' amid COVID-19 shutdown in California