Fire at homeless encampment damages bridge, causes road closure

The Austin Fire Department said no injuries were reported.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department said a fire at a homeless encampment near Interstate 35 and Ben White Boulevard burned tents and damaged the bridge Sunday morning.

AFD said the fire happened around 9:30 a.m. near the 700 block of E. Ben White Boulevard, near Bill Miller Bar-B-Q. The frontage road from eastbound Ben White to southbound I-35 has been closed as AFD crews await the arrival of Texas Department of Transportation crews to assess the damage to the bridge.

AFD said they do not believe the damage to the bridge is significant.

Fire at a homeless camp at Ben White and I35 and smoke is engulfing the over pass to north I35😳 Austin TX #atx pic.twitter.com/gKKufZtjPj — Shelly Green (@shellyygreen) March 7, 2021

AFD said the fire has been extinguished but crews remain on the scene.

No injuries were reported and AFD said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

700 E. Ben White, homeless camp fire. Call came in at 9:29. Cause under investigation. No injuries. ⁦@Austin_Police⁩ have flyover from eastbound Ben White to southbound I-35 closed for TXDOT evaluation. pic.twitter.com/xV49i6ZD5M — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) March 7, 2021

No additional information is available at this time.