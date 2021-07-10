Austin High School on lockdown as police investigate suspicious activity, officials say

In a message sent to parents, administrators said the students are safe and the campus is secure. They will continue instruction as scheduled, the district said.

Houston ISD statement:

"This is an important message for Austin HS parents from Principal Orlando Reyna. Our campus is currently on lockdown as a precautionary measure while police investigate suspicious activity. Our students are safe, our building is secure, and our instructional day will continue, as an adjusted schedule that will eliminate any movement for our students and teachers. If you have any questions, please contact our school at 713.924.1600. Please know that your student’s safety is of the upmost importance to us."