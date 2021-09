Anyone with information can call HPD Missing Persons at 832-394-1840.

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a 78-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing south of the Sharpstown community.

Ausencia Ruiz was last seen in the 8500 block of Jason on Sunday.

She was wearing gray sweat pants, black shoes with yellow socks. She has brown eyes and gray hair.