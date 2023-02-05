HCSO: Search underway for 3 missing men near Crosby after ATV runs out of fuel

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez the three men stayed with the ATV after one person walked out.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are searching for three men after their ATV ran out of fuel near the San Jacinto River in east Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

It happened sometime Saturday night near Gulf Pump Rd. which is next to Beaumont Highway.

Gonzalez tweeted that four people on an ATV got stuck in the mud after running out of fuel. One person walked out, but the three men, ages 17, 21 and 22, stayed with the ATV. The three men that stayed with the ATV are nowhere to be found, according to Gonzalez.

An active search is underway. Gonzalez asked anyone with information on the missing men to contact 713-221-6000.

KHOU 11 has a crew headed to the scene. We'll update this developing story if and when we get more details.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.

There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.