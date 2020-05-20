Attorney Chris Hollins appointed to replace Diane Trautman as Harris County clerk

Hollins replaces Diane Trautman who announced her resignation earlier this month citing personal health concerns.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Commissioners Court has appointed Chris Hollins as Harris County clerk, replacing Dr. Diane Trautman after her recent resignation.

Hollins's term begins on June 1, and he will remain in office through 2020.

An attorney and fourth-generation Harris County native, Hollins will be responsible for administering the July runoff contest and the general election in November.

"I'm thrilled that Chris Hollins decided to accept this appointment to become the County Clerk for the remainder of the year...He is incredibly qualified, and I am confident he will do an excellent job,” Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, who supported Hollins's appointment, said.

Hollins issued the following statement:

“It is a great honor to serve the residents of Harris County as County Clerk. My deep connection to Harris County and professional background in management consulting, government, and law have prepared me to step into this role and be effective from Day One. I look forward to serving this community to the best of my ability, and to continuing to assist residents and small businesses at the high standard that Harris County deserves.

“We are living in a challenging time. This November, our office will administer the most consequential election of our lifetime amid a global health pandemic. The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy, and I will work tirelessly to ensure that Harris County residents can exercise that right safely, conveniently, and with the peace of mind that their vote will be counted.

"Our efforts start with the July runoff contest. I encourage Harris County residents to register to vote by the June 15 deadline. I also encourage you to make a plan to vote by mail (if eligible), during the early voting period, June 29 - July 10, or on Election Day, July 14. Please visit www.harrisvotes.com for more information.

“Thank you to the Harris County Commissioners Court and the people of Harris County for entrusting me with such an important task. I cannot thank Dr. Diane Trautman enough for her service to Harris County, and I look forward to working with her talented staff to achieve our office’s mission.”

