3 attempted kidnappings in Galveston linked to one man, police say

In late September, Galveston police said the same man tried to kidnap several different women in Galveston.

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police released a composite sketch and a photo of a vehicle they say belongs to a suspect who tried to kidnap several women on the island last month.

Police said the suspect is Hispanic and speaks both Spanish and English. They say he stands about 5 feet, 3 inches to 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a thin, but muscular build. He's believed to be between 25 and 40 years old and police say he had no distinct facial hair at the time of the alleged attempted kidnappings. He was driving a car that police said they believe is a burgundy or maroon, four-door, 2008-2010 Honda Accord with a child's car seat in the back seat.

Attempted kidnappings

On Sept. 20 about 9:10 p.m., police said the suspect approached a 60-year-old woman near the intersection of 20th Street and Strand. Police said the suspect got out of his car and approached the woman, who ran into her apartment and took a picture of the suspect's vehicle as he circled the block for several minutes searching for her.

On the same night, about 30 minutes later, a 45-year-old woman said the suspect approached her at the intersection of 22nd Street and Market and asked for directions. She said the suspect then got out of his car, grabbed her and tried to push her into the back seat of his vehicle. She was able to escape and run, but he caught up to her and tackled her to the ground, police said. The woman screamed and fought, alerting several people who were also in the area.

On Sept. 25, police said a suspect matching the same description in the same vehicle approached two women who were walking with a man (all in their 20s) after they left an establishment near 82nd Street and Stewart. The suspect confronted the women and told the man he "just wanted the girls," according to police. After a short confrontation, the suspect left the scene in his car.