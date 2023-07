A map of the outage still shows customers in Richmond, Cinco Ranch and northwest Harris County experiencing an outage.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — AT&T customers are experiencing an outage in parts of Fort Bend and Harris counties since Sunday afternoon, according to the company’s outage tracker.

A map of the outage still shows customers in Richmond, Cinco Ranch and northwest Harris County experiencing an outage in their TV, internet, and digital phone service as of 8:19 a.m. Monday.

No word yet on what is causing the outage.