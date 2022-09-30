Multiple agencies responding to 'shots fired' call at Austin hospital

There is a heavy police presence at 11113 Research Blvd. The public is asked to avoid the area.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) on Friday afternoon reported a "critical incident" at 11113 Research Blvd. service road northbound, or Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital.

ATCEMS first reported the incident around 12:53 p.m. At that time, five ambulances, five commanders and multiple single-unit response resources were responding to the scene.

As of 1:45 p.m., ATCEMS reports that no patients have been located, treated or transported from the scene.

The Austin Police Department confirmed it is responding as well, stating that the "shots fired" call came in around 12:25 p.m. Police said the hospital was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.