Some Atascocita residents asked to shelter-in-place due to natural gas line rupture

The shelter-in-place is for residents who live near Atascocita Road and Blackstone Trails Drive.

ATASCOCITA, Texas — A shelter-in-place was issued Wednesday for residents who live in a neighborhood in Atascocita due to a natural gas line rupture.

The Atascocita Fire Department said the rupture was to a 6-inch gas main near Atascocita Road and Blackstone Trails Drive. Residents who use Blackstone Trails Drive to access the neighborhood were asked to shelter in place. 

CenterPoint crews were called to the area to make repairs, but we haven't received an estimated timeframe on when those repairs would be complete.

Firefighters said the timeframe could likely exceed two hours.

It's unknown what caused the natural gas line to rupture.

See map of the impacted area below.

