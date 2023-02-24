Atascocita explosion: One injured after trying to light BBQ pit with gasoline, fire department says

Life Flight responded to the scene and the West Lake Houston Parkway was shut down by emergency crews, Constable Mark Herman said.

ATASCOCITA, Texas — One person was injured in an explosion when they tried to light a barbeque pit using gasoline from a plastic gas can, according to the Atascocita Fire Department.

This happened on Sports Haven Drive in the Sportsman Village Walden on Lake Houston neighborhood.

The fire department said the person was taken to a nearby hospital by Life Flight with serious burns to the face, chest, arms and legs.

Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said West Lake Houston Parkway was closed for emergency crews.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.