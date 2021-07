Several families are now looking for new homes.

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters responded to a complex on the southwest side late Monday where they found flames coming from at least one apartment.

The fire was reported in the 8900 block of S. Braeswood at about 8 p.m.

It is believed there were three people injured in the fire. The extent of those injuries is unknown.

As per standard procedure, arson investigators are looking into the cause.

Several families are now looking for new homes.