At least 2 dead after car crashes into northwest Harris County business

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least two people are dead after a major crash Wednesday afternoon in northwest Harris County.
Deputies responded to the scene just before 5 p.m. Wednesday on Kuykendahl at Spring Cypress. Officials said a vehicle crashed into a business, killing at least two people.
Life Flight responded to the scene and transported one person to the hospital. Another person who was inside the business during the crash was transported to the hospital by an ambulance.
RELATED: Abbott: Texas facing 'massive outbreak' as state sets another record for new cases in a single day