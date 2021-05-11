Astroworld Festival is more than a music show

Travis Scott's festival has become one of the biggest shows in town, and brings a piece of Houston's history back to life.

HOUSTON — Sure, it’s a music festival, but Astroworld is so much more than that. It’s an experience.

First-timer Arlene Avalos spent most of Friday just soaking up everything Astroworld Festival has to offer.

“It’s crazy and I love it,” she said.

Arlene was one of the early birds who ventured from NRG Park’s blue lot, across the pedestrian bridge over Kirby and made it through the gates.

Scharell Aho and Dillon Rowell hit more of a crowd when they came in.

“It took us a while to get in here,” they said. “It’s been a little hectic."

But once they were in, they say they were going to make it ‘legendary.’

Legendary is a great word to describe the atmosphere at Astroworld. There’s no sitting around waiting for the next act.

This year’s Astroworld has more than 30 rides and carnival games.

“We got some prizes, man. Great carnival games,” said Matthew Martinez, who is at the Astroworld Festival for the third year. “I’m going to go ahead and show you. Eyeball pillow. Cacti. Blanket. Then tote bag to put your goodies in.”

Rapper Travis Scott was taking the stage Friday night.

“Been listening to Travis since I was 17,” said festival-goer Andrew Espinoza. “He barely had a mixtape out.”

Espinoza just blasted Scott's music into Houston last night after driving here from California.

“It was a rager, too,” he said. “Just Travis the whole way. Got here, slept for a little bit. We’re ready for two days of this.”

Two days of music. Two days of rides. Two days of games. Two days of celebrating Houston’s native son.

Even if you are not here, even if you didn’t get a ticket to Astroworld, you can still watch Travis Scott’s performance. It’ll stream on Apple Music at 9.

The festival continues for a second day Saturday.

Crowds push into festival

Things did get tense as crowds grew at the festival on Friday. A Twitter user captured this video of people stepping on others as they made their way inside.

It wasn't a pretty sight to the beginning of Travis Scott's 2-day Astroworld Festival. Video captured festival-goers getting trampled as a huge crowd pushed their way through the entrance gates. KHOU 11 reporter Zack Tawatari KHOU is at the festival and will be giving live updates throughout the day. Check out our coverage on KHOU 11 News at 5 p.m. READ: https://www.khou.com/article/news/local/travis-scott-astroworld-festival-2021/285-47ee8523-671c-42e9-92a9-e844d312d455 Posted by KHOU 11 News on Friday, November 5, 2021

Remembering Astroworld