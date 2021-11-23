Astroworld Festival tragedy spotlights value of CPR training

Starting compressions in the first 5 to 10 seconds after someone collapse double or triples their chance of survival.

HOUSTON — CPR is one of those skills that is so valuable to have, even if you hope you never have to use it. We saw the difference it could make at the Astroworld Festival -- as described by ICU nurse Madeline Eskins, who was there.

"I walked over there thinking someone was unconscious and there were three bodies laid out, just people doing CPR on three different people," Eskins told our Melissa Correa in the days that followed the festival. "Then more people were joining them. Bodies were thrown over the fence."

Stories like Eskins’ flooded social media after the festival, eventually showing up on Gail Gould’s feed.

"I was so distraught. It was so upsetting for me to watch," said Gould, who's been teaching people how to do CPR for 30 years. "I don't know what would’ve happened. But if more people had received CPR, possibly, not all 10 people would have died."

Gould, who goes by The CPR And Safety Lady on Instagram, offers courses to get people trained to do CPR, but you can also take them through organizations like the Red Cross.

"Since the pandemic, the new 2021 way to learn how to save a life is Zoom CPR training," Gould said.

The courses are often only about 30 minutes, after which you walk away knowing the basics that can make a life-saving difference.

"If you start compressing within the first five to 10 seconds, you double or triple the person's chance of survival," explained Gould.