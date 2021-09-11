'This one is personal' | HPD, FBI leading criminal investigation, county may launch independent review

The Houston Police Department and FBI are conducting the criminal investigation but Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced plans to open another investigation.

HOUSTON — What happened Friday night at the Astroworld Festival that led to the deaths of eight people?

That's the question everyone wants to be answered.

“How did this happen? Were there missteps? Was the ball dropped? Dropped by whom?” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “This one is personal on so many levels. And it is tragic. And there are not a whole lot of answers, at this point, that you can give to the family members and their friends.”

Who's leading the investigation?

The criminal investigation is being led by the Houston Police Department and the FBI will assist.

But, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said she's looking for a pathway to open another investigation that will be "independent and objective."

Who's part of the investigation?

The investigation is complicated due to the number of people and entities involved.

Harris County owns NRG Park, where the festival was held. It also appoints the Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation, which oversees events.

But, since NRG Park is within city limits, the city of Houston has first responder authority and is responsible for releasing the permits that allowed the festival to take place. They released those permits on Tuesday.

“Were the shortcomings on all ends? Even in my own shop, even though the contract was not with the city, could we have done more?” Turner said.

There are also third-party players, such as Live Nation, Travis Scott and private contractors who provided medical and security.

Fentanyl reports

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that investigators are looking at whether counterfeit drugs played a role in some deaths, including possible counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña told CNN that there was evidence that drugs were involved at Scott's concert but he doesn't know exactly what they were. Peña said the Houston Fire Department administered a lot of NARCAN, which is the medication used to counter an opioid overdose.

“Just because we administered lots of NARCAN doesn’t mean that overdoses were prevalent. That is a medication that we administer when someone is unconscious and we don’t know what the genesis of that situation is so we give it to try to rule things out,” Peña said.

What is the city doing?

Turner said his team has been meeting every day looking into what happened at Scott's concert on Friday night. They're discussing changes that will be made in the future.

“Do we know all of the overall planning? I would say a lot more details need to be shared in planning between the city and the county and that will be done with future events,” City of Houston Director of Special Events Susan Christian said.

What is the county doing?

At Commissioners Court on Tuesday, Hidalgo said she's looking for the right path to open an independent assessment. Her options include hiring a third-party firm or partnering with another agency to review what happened.

“I do want to set expectations. It’s better to have answers, thorough answers, than quick answers and the wrong answers,” Hidalgo said.

Investigators still have plenty to sift through, including thousands of videos that captured the chaos that night.