HOUSTON — A teenage hit-and-run victim unable to walk or talk for six days suddenly communicated during the Astros’ latest playoff win, according to the teen’s mother.

“I could see her eyes blinking like she was a child in the candy store with $5 and they don’t know the magnitude of money,” Shandr’a Mosley-Banks said of her daughter, London. “It was like that. I was so excited to see the life in her come back and that game really did it for her.”

London was left in critical condition after a car plowed into her on in the 15500 block of Ella Boulevard last Friday evening. The driver did not stop, police and witnesses said.

RELATED: Mom says hit-and-run driver treated teen victim 'worse than trash'

A week later, Harris County Sheriff deputies, through Crime Stoppers, released video of the suspect’s car. Investigators hope it leads to tips to catch the driver.

Life Flight carried London to Children’s Memorial Hermann hospital. She has brain and spinal damage.

During the Astros game Thursday night, Mosley-Banks felt and saw London respond to questions for the first time since her injuries.

“She squeezed my hand tight,” Mosely-Banks said. “A firm squeeze means yes. The blink (once) means no. Two (blinks) means yes. (When the Astros hit) home runs, her legs would go up. For me to hear doctors say they’re shocked and say, 'Wow! We’re impressed' was amazing.”

For half London’s life, she has gone to Minute Maid Park with her mom and brother, Jadin, 10 times a year. Usually, they go when the team has memorabilia giveaways, Mosely-Banks said.

Every game London gets ice cream, cotton candy and loudly cheers for the Astros.

Since last week, though, the only word heard from London is "mama." She called for her mom in ICU, Mosley-Banks said.

Banks needs 3 to 6 months of rehabilitation. Doctors moved the teen to Shriner’s Hospital to help Banks get the attention she needs to regain abilities lost.

Mosely-Banks said London will start rehab wearing her Astros jersey and cheering the team trying to take back something they lost, too: a title.

London’s mom hopes watching the Astros on television helps Banks recover faster.

“I’m looking forward to (the Astros) interaction with her in (Saturday’s) game,” Mosley-Banks said. “I suspect that we’re probably going to break out of here faster than they think we will.”

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter