Astronomical electric bills causing domino effect across Texas energy market

Some experts say a government bail out is imminent.

HOUSTON — A domino effect is happening related to those crazy electric bills some Texas customers have been receiving.

Now certain retail electric providers can’t pay the money they owe to ERCOT and are getting cut out of the grid. Some experts say a government bailout could be the only solution.

“This is real money for a lot of people,” said energy expert professor Ed Hirs.

He says now things are finally coming to a head.

“You still may be liable for a $2,500 electricity bill for last week,” Hirs said.

He says some retail electric providers have not been able to collect payments from customers, so now retail providers are telling the state they can’t pay.

Retail providers say ERCOT improperly raised the rates unilaterally during the blackouts to incentivize generators to come back online.

“The problem is they already knew those generators weren’t going to be able to come in,” Hirs said. “In fact, they helped cut them off. So there’s going to be a real unwinding in the next couple of months.”

ERCOT owes Texas power plants $1.3 billion for the energy they supplied during the blackouts.

ERCOT says it’s still waiting for more than $2 billion in payments from retail providers.

Experts say, if ERCOT can't come up with the money, it may have to be "bailed out" by the state.

Professor Hirs says that’s something customers need to watch closely.