Have you seen Ashley? Texas EquuSearch searching Missouri City park for missing woman

Ashley Guillory has been missing since Sept. 4.

HOUSTON — Texas EquuSearch volunteers searched a Missouri City park Thursday morning for a woman who has been missing since Sept. 4.

The missing woman is 37-year-old Ashley Guillory. She was last seen in Houston, but it's unknown what she was wearing or doing the day she disappeared.

She was driving a black, 2004 Toyota Camry, 4-door sedan with unknown paper temporary plates.