Have you seen Ashley? Texas EquuSearch searching Missouri City park for missing woman

HOUSTON — Texas EquuSearch volunteers searched a Missouri City park Thursday morning for a woman who has been missing since Sept. 4.
The missing woman is 37-year-old Ashley Guillory. She was last seen in Houston, but it's unknown what she was wearing or doing the day she disappeared.
She was driving a black, 2004 Toyota Camry, 4-door sedan with unknown paper temporary plates.
If you have seen Ashley or know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Ashley’s disappearance, please call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or call Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.