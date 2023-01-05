Katy man says someone used AI to scam his parents out of thousands

Lee Hall said since he didn't get to warn his family, he's warning his neighbors via Nextdoor.

KATY, Texas — A Katy man said someone used artificial intelligence to scam his parents out of a lot of money.

Lee Hall said his parents thought they got a phone call from their grandson who said he had lost his phone and needed help. But the voice on the other end of that call was not Hall's son, Christian.

“He mimicked the voice," Hall said. “Specifically, using his name, and making his voice made a very believable that he was with his friends in Mexico, caught in an accident.”

Someone used artificial intelligence to copy Christian's voice and call his grandparents.

“As a loving grandfather, he believed it," Hall said. “He wired him money, you know, 1000 plus dollars.”

What made Hall most upset is the fact that he himself works in tech, specifically artificial intelligence.

“I knew this was about to happen," he said. "But I didn't warn them in time.”

Hall said since he didn't get to warn his family, he's warning his neighbors via Nextdoor.

The problem has become so real that the Federal Trade Commission has issued a consumer alert, warning that if you get a call and it sounds like you're loved one is saying they're in trouble, don't just trust the voice. Call the person who called you and verify the story and the phone number. Also, know that scammers ask you to pay or send money.

“Make sure they use some kind of like family password," Hall said. "Always call, verify and authenticate.”

Hall is hoping others won't fall for these very real-sounding, but fake voices that certainly play with our minds and hearts.

“I think that's where the scammers prey on," he said. "Victims emotions.”

There is no suspect in custody in this case, according to law enforcement.