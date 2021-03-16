Chief Art Acevedo to announce departure from HPD on Tuesday

Chief Acevedo has held the position for more than four years but is leaving to become the Chief of Police for the Miami Police Department.

HOUSTON — On Tuesday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo plans to hold a press conference in Houston announcing he's headed to Miami.

It’s a move that shocked even the head of the police union. The president said he only got a 30-minute heads up about the chief’s departure.

“We are a little shocked by that. I didn’t see that coming," HPD Union President Douglas Griffith said.

From the top down, it was not widely known. Griffith said he has yet to talk directly to Acevedo and doesn't know yet why he chose to make the move.

“A lot of people (are) wondering why you would take a step down. Not everyone considers that a step down, you have to think, less stress, less crime," Griffith said. "He can go around and have more time to engage in the community because it’s obviously a smaller community and that’s what he really loves to do."

Miami is a smaller city, which means a small police force and a smaller budget. However, keep in mind, Acevedo was born in Cuba, so the move brings him closer to home.

His salary, according to our CBS station in Miami is $315,000 a year. That’s up from $295,000 in Houston.

“My time was coming up. I had opportunities with the federal, with the Biden administration. I had opportunities in Los Angeles, but my heart was here," Acevedo said while speaking at a press conference in Miami. "Ultimately the department, it’s a great department.”

His time in Houston was marked by highlights like the Super Bowl and Hurricane Harvey, but there was also the Harding Street raid and a rise in violent crime.

Murders are up from 303 in 2015 to 404 in 2020. As for his replacements, the two names already mentioned Executive Assistant Chiefs Troy Finner and Matt Slinkard, two men who have been at the Chief’s side since his arrival in 2016.

“Troy Finner is a class act, Matt Slinkard can’t say enough good things about either one of them. They are really good, their hearts are in the right place," Griffith said.