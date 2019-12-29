KATY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies is the target of an arsonist.

In the past week, suspects have thrown Molotov cocktails at the deputy's Katy-area home in two separate incidents.

"It’s scary," Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said. "It’s sad.”

Surveillance video released by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office shows the second incident, which happened on Saturday.

The suspect is seen getting out of a dark-colored Ford F-250 and throwing a Molotov cocktail at the deputy's family vehicle.

The SUV went up in flames and the suspect takes off.

“I believe this is targeted," Nehls said. "I believe that if this had happened one time last Monday, OK, but to come back five days later.”

An incendiary device thrown at the home on Dec. 23 narrowly missed the front window.

"If one of those glass bottles would’ve gone through those windows in front of that house, it could’ve been deadly," Nehls said. "Deadly for anyone inside that bedroom.”

Deputies are looking over recent cases the officer has worked in the past few years.

Nehls said it may lead them to a suspect, which he thinks maybe someone looking for revenge.

"If we find out that this is related to a case, a prior case that this individual investigated, this could be a federal hate crime," Nehls said. "It could be a federal hate crime: targeting a peace officer.”

Nehls says there is currently a $10,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest of the arsonist.

