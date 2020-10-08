Arson likely to blame for massive apartment fire in north Harris County

Firefighters said at least nine units were significantly damaged in the fire, which they said was likely caused by children who were playing with matches.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Nearly a dozen units were damaged Sunday in an apartment fire in north Harris County.

Authorities said children were playing with matches when the fire started just before 4 p.m. at the complex in the 990 block of Cypress Station Drive. The children were home alone because their mother had left to run an errand, according to authorities.

Firefighters said at least nine units were severely damaged and others were damaged to a lesser extent. Out of the nine severely damaged units, seven were occupied, apartment management said.

The Red Cross has been requested to help the displaced families.