HOUSTON - Arson investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a Jewish synagogue in southwest Houston Wednesday night.

A Precinct 5 constable was driving past the Torah Vachesed synagogue in the 5900 block of South Braeswood when he noticed smoke coming from the top of the building. He immediately called 911 then went inside help people get out.

#BREAKING Worshipers sent running from the Torah Vachesed Synagogue in SW Houston after the roof of the building caught on fire. A Pct 5 Deputy Constable saw the smoke, stopped, and helped get people out of the building. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/Xp9HABG8zC — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) November 29, 2018

People inside the synagogue said they heard an explosion before they saw the fire.

Firefighters from the Houston Fire Department took out priceless artifacts that were inside the building to save them from burning.

These are Torah Scrolls. A rabbi tells me these are “the most important item in the Jewish faith.” Houston firefighters saved them as this synagogue was burning. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/Y8cdzkvLEW — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) November 29, 2018

This is a developing story.

