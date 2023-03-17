Police name two suspects in connection with deaths of two Houston men

Polie Phan and Jaidan Yu Nguyen are not in custody. Kathy Vu, who is charged with tampering with evidence, was in court Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — There were a couple major breaks in the case of two roomates found dead earlier this year.

Houston police named two suspects in the deaths of 35-year-old Dana Ryssdal whose body was found at a house on west T.C. Jester Boulevard near West 18th Street and another man, James Gerald Martin III, whose body was found in the trunk of a Prius at an HPD impound lot.

Polie Phan and Jaidan Yu Nguyen are both charged with capital murder, according to police. They are not in custody.

Kathy Vu, 23, of Harris County is also being charged in the case. She's charged with tampering with evidence and an H-E-B receipt may be a link in the case. She appeared in a courtroom on Thursday.

In court documents, Vu is accused of concealing a firearm and blood evidence to stifle the investigation into the deaths of two men. Court documents also say she's the girlfriend of one of the suspects.

“The defendant aided the co-defendants to conceal one of the crime scenes in a capital murder that they committed,” the prosecutor read in court.

Investigators issued a subpoena to H-E-B where they located a receipt for 13 items, including a bottle of bleach, iodine, cleaning sprays and bath towels.

“The defendant purchased cleaning materials, with the intent to assist in cleaning the crime scene in her garage," the prosecutor said. "The defendant is a danger to the community.”

Court documents also link Vu to being the girlfriend of one of two suspects in the case.

Vu was given a $40,000 bond.

*UPDATE*



WANTED: Photos of Polie Phan, 26, and Jaidan Vu Nguyen, 25, now charged with capital murder in this January 26 fatal shooting of two men.



More info: https://t.co/XVT0SuNL00



Tips: Call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU for reward up to $5k.



1/2#hounews https://t.co/MTZrmj1ZDH pic.twitter.com/KQnBW1ZPiW — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 17, 2023

Police said there were several boxes and bags of what appeared to be marijuana located inside the home on West T.C. Jester Boulevard.