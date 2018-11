HOUSTON – Police said an armed suspect was shot and killed by an officer Wednesday night in the Greater East End.

The officer was not injured.

This happened in the 100 block of 77th Street.

#BREAKING HPD: armed suspect shot and killed by police in SE Houston. The scene is on 76th street near Navigation. #khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) November 29, 2018

Our detectives are en route to an officer involved shooting in the 100 block of 77th St. Preliminary information is an armed suspect is deceased. No officers injured. PIO is also en route. Media partners asked to stage at 76th @ Navigation. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 29, 2018

This is a developing story.

