HOUSTON – A barricaded suspect was shot by a SWAT officer Saturday morning after the man started shooting at several officers.

The man was shot in the head and taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 16500 block of Tiffany Court.

HPD SWAT is en route to 16505 Tiffany Court. It is believed an armed male is barricaded inside the residence alone. HPD PIO en route. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 8, 2018

The Houston Police Department said around 8:45 a.m. they received a call about a man who was standing on his patio pointing a gun at other apartment units. When officers arrived on scene the man allegedly started acting really irate. Police said he was screaming at officers and complaining about loud noises from his neighbors.

A supervisor arrived on scene and tried to get the man to come out but the man started shooting. At this time police did not know if someone else was in the residence with him.

SWAT was then called to the scene for a barricaded suspect.

The man continued to fire more shots while SWAT was en route, according to police.

The man eventually walked onto his back patio with a shotgun and a handgun. He started shooting in the direction of a SWAT officer who was positioned behind several vehicles across the street.

One bullet went over the officer's head and inside an apartment unit across the way. There were people inside, but thankfully no one was injured.

The man continued shooting. Police said the SWAT officer had no choice but to shoot at him.

The officer fired two rounds. The suspect sustained one gunshot wound to the head.

A SWAT doctor was on scene and immediately rendered aid after the suspect fell to the ground, according to police.

Police said this situation could have ended bad. During a media briefing, officers said a family lived next door to the suspect. An 11-year-old boy was sleeping in his room when four to five rounds came through his wall and went over his head. If the boy would have sat up he would have been shot, according to police.

The suspect called police a few ago and said his home had been burglarized, said police. Officers went to his home and wrote a report. That investigation is still ongoing.

HPD Chief Satterwhite provides information on SWAT scene that concluded with suspect shot by officers. https://t.co/SJljlOi9jB — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 8, 2018

