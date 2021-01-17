HPD: SWAT responding to reports of armed man barricaded inside motel room in northwest Houston

It was reported about 10:10 a.m. at a motel in the 5900 block of Guhn Road.

HOUSTON — Houston police are responding Saturday to reports of an armed man who has barricaded himself inside a motel room on the northwest side of the city.

It was reported about 10:10 a.m. at a motel in the 5900 block of Guhn Road. The nearest major intersection is W. Tidwell Road and Hollister Street.

HPD SWAT and the hostage negotiation team are en route, the department confirmed.

Investigators said he is alone and possibly armed with a knife.

HPD SWAT and Hostage Negotiation teams are en route to 5900 block of Guhn Road for reports of a male barricaded alone in a motel room & armed with a knife. Incident reported about 10:10 a.m PIO also en route.



No other info at this time. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/H717SLqQRC — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 17, 2021