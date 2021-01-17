HPD: SWAT responding to reports of armed man barricaded inside motel room in northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are responding Saturday to reports of an armed man who has barricaded himself inside a motel room on the northwest side of the city.
It was reported about 10:10 a.m. at a motel in the 5900 block of Guhn Road. The nearest major intersection is W. Tidwell Road and Hollister Street.
HPD SWAT and the hostage negotiation team are en route, the department confirmed.
Investigators said he is alone and possibly armed with a knife.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed. Please check back for updates.