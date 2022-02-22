Funeral details released for 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez

A public visitation will be held this Friday starting at 10 a.m. at Grace Church Houston. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m.

HOUSTON — Funeral arrangements have been announced for 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez, the young girl who was shot and killed during an ATM robbery on Valentine's Day.

A public visitation will be held this Friday starting at 10 a.m. at Grace Church Houston, located at 14505 Gulf Freeway.

The funeral will follow at 1 p.m.

Arlene was killed after police said a robbery victim shot at Arlene's family vehicle, thinking he was shooting at the robbery suspect.

A bullet struck Arlene in the head as she and her family were headed to Spanky's Pizza for Valentine's Day dinner. She was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead a day later.

"As a dad, she passed away in my arms. Something not really to brag about or talk about but I saw her come in and I saw her leave, I can tell you that," Arlene's father said.

On Monday, the Spanky's on Telephone Road, the location where the Alvarez family was headed the night Arlene got shot, donated 30% of their proceeds to the family to help cover the funeral cost. Customers showed up by the dozens to support.

"We’ve been in business for over 45 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this," owner Holly Waters said. "But it just shows you what this community can do.”

Arlene has been described as a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend to anyone that would meet her.

Read more about Arlene on the Compean Funeral Home's website.