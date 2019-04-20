HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Are you familiar with Harris County's right of way rules?

Well, you should be.

KHOU 11 viewer Pedro Veldez reached out to us because he needed some clarification.

He wrote us saying he had to remove a fence that he thought was on his property. So where does it start and where does it end?

Our Verify team reached out to the Harris County Permits Office and they said the county's right of way is the area covered by a Harris County road or drainage feature. Its property is either dedicated to the public or it's owned by Harris County. Because of that, private fences are not allowed on a right of way.

So how do you know?

Your property's survey document will tell you the dimensions of your property's boundary which is usually included in your mortgage documents. And don't forget, all construction in unincorporated Harris County requires a permit.

You can submit it online or in person.

