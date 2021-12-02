Coming up @ 1PM | Mayor Turner, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to discuss severe winter weather headed our way

You can stream the press conference live on this page or the KHOU 11 YouTube page.

HOUSTON — COMING UP AT 1 P.M. | Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will be discussing the severe weather headed our way due to the Arctic blast.

You can watch live on this page or the KHOU 11 YouTube page

Joining the Turner and Hidalgo:

Mark Sloan - Harris County Emergency Management Coordinator

Jeff Lindner - Meteorologist and Director of Flood Operations, Harris County Flood Control

George T Buenik - Mayor's Director of Public Safety and Homeland Security

Carol Ellinger Haddock, PE - Houston Public Works Director

Laurie L. Christensen - Harris County Fire Marshal

The KHOU 11 Weather Team is keeping an eye on the Arctic cold front that will bring dangerously cold temperatures to the Houston area for the next several days.

The biggest weather threat will be Sunday and Monday. Ice, sleet and possibly even snow is expected in the forecast.

In Southeast Texas, the latest computer models show we could see temperatures dip below 20 — the lowest we've seen in decades.