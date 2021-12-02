Coming up @ 1PM | Mayor Turner, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to discuss severe winter weather headed our way

HOUSTON — COMING UP AT 1 P.M. | Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will be discussing the severe weather headed our way due to the Arctic blast.
You can watch live on this page or the KHOU 11 YouTube page
Joining the Turner and Hidalgo:
- Mark Sloan - Harris County Emergency Management Coordinator
- Jeff Lindner - Meteorologist and Director of Flood Operations, Harris County Flood Control
- George T Buenik - Mayor's Director of Public Safety and Homeland Security
- Carol Ellinger Haddock, PE - Houston Public Works Director
- Laurie L. Christensen - Harris County Fire Marshal
The KHOU 11 Weather Team is keeping an eye on the Arctic cold front that will bring dangerously cold temperatures to the Houston area for the next several days.
The biggest weather threat will be Sunday and Monday. Ice, sleet and possibly even snow is expected in the forecast.
Arctic blast timeline: Temps well below freezing expected in Houston area; ice, sleet, snow possible
In Southeast Texas, the latest computer models show we could see temperatures dip below 20 — the lowest we've seen in decades.
It's too soon to know for sure which areas in Houston specifically will see ice or snow or a wintry mix, if anyone, but it will be dangerously cold either way.