BAYTOWN, Texas – The search begins for descendants of a 100-year-old family bible out of Baytown.

The Wood family bible has been kept safe for years at the Baytown Genealogical Society archives just outside of town. The space is no bigger than most college dorm rooms and holds practically every historic record of all things Baytown.

Jim Winston is the curator and genealogist of the archive who says the bible has been there for as long as he can remember.

Pages are torn and the binding is as fragile as you would expect for being more than a century old. That being said, Winston reads off the names with ease.

J.B. Wood was born June 15, 1867 and as patriarch, his birthday is the earliest listed on the bible. His wife, Lillie Brown was born August 10, 1875.

Other names include grandchildren, George Eldon Wood, J.B. Wood Jr., Geraldine Wood, Eugene Wood, Anne Wood and Marilyn Wood.

Long before tracing your roots was a click away, it’s family bibles like these that recorded births, marriages and even deaths. The names were shared with the Baytown Sun who ran a story on the bible, in search of descendants.

Luck turned out to be on Winston’s side as a clue would emerge in their backyard.

A woman, 101 years-old, from Baytown.

Her granddaughter emailed Winston, having recognized the very last inscription of M.B. Wood’s death in 1957.

“Can you imagine the surprise of holding something that they’re great-great grandparents had over 100 years ago? Pure history,” Winston said.

While the two haven’t met yet, Winston is eager to exchange information and help archive even more of the Wood family history.

© 2018 KHOU