Apartment building partially collapses during fire in SE Houston, officials say

At least 12 units were destroyed in Saturday morning's fire, but thankfully there were no injuries.

HOUSTON — A good Samaritan battled intense smoke and raging flames to alert neighbors of an apartment fire that destroyed at least 12 units in southeast Houston, according to officials.

Residents of The Redford Apartments were woken up to heavy fire just after 5 a.m. Saturday.

As the building went up in flames, one man tells us he went door to door to get people out of the building, even breaking windows to alert them of the fire.

"My granny was like, 'there's people in the building,'" Amire Proctor said. "So I gotta get them out. When I came in, there were only two buildings...I kept knocking on doors and nobody was getting up, so I broke their windows."

Houston Fire said that the fire was so intense that at one point part of the building collapsed while crews worked to knock down flames.

Officials said there were no hydrants in the apartment complex, which led to the delay in getting the fire put out.