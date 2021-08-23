Firefighters respond to abandoned apartment building engulfed in flames

Air 11 video showed the fire mostly extinguished as of 6:30 a.m. Monday.

HOUSTON — A heavy apartment fire has been reduced to smoke Monday morning in west Houston.

Air 11 was over The Park on Westview apartment complex, near the Katy Freeway and Gessner Road. Houston firefighters responded to the scene at 6:10 a.m.

Editor's Note: The above video was published around 7 a.m. before it was confirmed the building was abandoned.

HAPPENING NOW: We’re at the scene of a large apt fire in W. #Houston — that sparked just after 6 this morning.

Good news — crews have got a handle on it now — we’re told it’s an abandoned apt complex — no one hurt.

This is ‘Park on Westview’ apts on Westview & Gessner. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/rHeBcm4e2z — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) August 23, 2021

Earlier helicopter video showed the structure engulfed in flames as firefighter crews worked from the ground and overhead on a ladder. It appeared to be mostly extinguished about 20 minutes later.

Officials confirmed the building is abandoned and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.